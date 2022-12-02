Sussex Police detectives investigating theft of ATM from Haywards Heath service station

Detectives are investigating the theft of an ATM from Ansty Cross Service Station, in Cuckfield Road, Haywards Heath, Sussex Police has reported.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene at 3am on Thursday, December 1, after two men were seen loading the external machine onto a pick-up truck.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle – described as a grey or black off-road style Jeep – made off on the A272 towards Bolney, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries and are now appealing for anyone with any information to come forward, police added.

Detectives are investigating the theft of an ATM from Ansty Cross Service Station, in Cuckfield Road, Haywards Heath, Sussex Police has reported

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the two suspects were dressed all in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas.

Chief Inspector Ben Starns, of the Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This appears to be a pre-planned and targeted attack, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching the description of this one or captured it on dash cam. It is possible it may have travelled up the A23 via the A272.”

Anyone who can assist in our investigation is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 126 of 01/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad