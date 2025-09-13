Sussex Police experience over 400 data breaches since 2022 as the force pays compensation to successful claims

New figures have found that, in the past three years, over 400 data breach incidents have taken place within Sussex Police.

Police officers and staff have access to vast amounts of personal data, which can include information such as a person’s name, phone number, email or address.

As police forces have to keep extensive records for investigations, they are seen as data controllers under the Data Protection Act 2018.

As a result, data breach incidents can occur where this personal data is destroyed, altered or lost either accidentally or unlawfully, which can lead to a victim experiencing financial loss or psychological harm.

According to a study conducted by VPNoverview in 2020, UK police forces suffered more than 2,000 data breaches across the year, highlighting both the threat from ransomware used by cyber criminals as well as malicious insiders who may be working for the police.

In 2022/23, Sussex Police saw 108 data breaches take place before this number rose to 156 a year later.

Over the past year, the force has seen an increase in these security incidents, with the total standing at 175.

Due to the sensitive nature of the information held, police forces try and ensure that this data is handled with the utmost respect to maintain the public’s trust and confidence.

However, data breaches within the force are a significant and growing concern as they can happen in many different ways.

Via freedom of information requests, Data Breach Claims UK also found out the most common types of data breaches that took place within Sussex Police.

Incorrect disclosure of details was the most common type of data breach, totalling 251 incidents, followed by emails and letters being sent to the wrong destination, which led to 232 breaches.

As a consequence of the data breaches the force has suffered since 2022, 11 claims have been lodged against Sussex Police looking for compensation.

This has led to a total of £7,669 being paid out to successful claimants, with the highest amount being paid in 2023/24.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a very small number of potential data breaches, all of which are formally recorded by officers and staff.

“Over the past three years, 483 incidents have been recorded. Of these, 99% were assessed as low risk and 1% as medium risk. In the vast majority of cases, there was no significant risk of personal data being lost.

“For context, Sussex Police received more than 650,000 contacts into the force last year alone.

“The force actively encourages officers and staff to identify and report any potential data breaches, no matter how minor.

“This culture of transparency means we are recording more data breaches, ensuring issues are addressed quickly and effective steps are taken to mitigate any risks.

“Sussex Police is fully compliant with data protection laws, and all staff and officers complete regular training to ensure the highest standards are maintained.”

Bethan Simons, solicitor at JF Law, said: “Breaches don’t always have to be complex cyberattacks, as breaches can often occur from human error.

“This can include misdirected emails, documents sent to the wrong address, the loss or theft of devices such as laptops or USB sticks containing sensitive information, or even the accidental publication of data, as seen with several UK forces.

“Internal mishandling is another cause of data breaches, such as officers accessing data without authorisation or failing to redact certain sensitive details.

“To prevent these breaches, forces must prioritise data protection measures involving comprehensive training for staff on data handling protocols, encryption of devices, and strict policies regarding the sharing and retention of data.

In 2024, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) reprimanded West Midlands Police after they had incorrectly merged the records of two victims of crimes however, one was also a suspect, and this was seen as a breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

Mistakes like this within the police can lead to inaccurate personal information being processed, ongoing investigations being affected, and data breach victims having their sensitive data leaked.