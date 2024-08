Benjamin Humphrey is wanted by Sussex Police on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Horsham

Sussex Police have launched a hunt for a wanted man and are urging the public: Call 999 if you see him.

Officers say that Benjamin Humphrey, 37, from Fareham is wanted on suspicion of an aggravated burglary in Horsham.

A spokesperson said: “He has links to both Hampshire and Sussex.

“If you see Humphrey, call 999 quoting reference 466 of 29/05.”