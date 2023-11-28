Police investigating an attempted burglary in Selsey have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The attempted burglary happened at an address in Grove Road at around 4.49am on Saturday 14 October.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Nothing was taken during the incident and no damage was caused.

“The suspects are described as three white males, who are of slim build and aged between 15 and 19.