Sussex Police investigate attempted burglary in Selsey
Police investigating an attempted burglary in Selsey have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The attempted burglary happened at an address in Grove Road at around 4.49am on Saturday 14 October.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Nothing was taken during the incident and no damage was caused.
“The suspects are described as three white males, who are of slim build and aged between 15 and 19.
“If you recognise these people or have any information that could help with our investigation, report online or via 101 quoting 197 of 14/10.”