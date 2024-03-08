Sussex Police investigating allegations of non-recent sexual offences at former Seaford school
Police said they received a report of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred during the 1970s and 1980s at St Wilfrid’s School in Seaford.
Police said the school has since closed and been demolished.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Investigators are now asking for anyone who has any information that could help to get in touch. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who attended or worked at St Wilfrid’s during the 1970s and 1980s.
"Anyone who can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting reference number 47230002158."