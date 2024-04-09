Sussex Police investigating report of criminal damage in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows a report of damage caused at a premises in New Church Road, Hove, on Saturday, April 6.

Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

She is described by Sussex Police as having black hair worn in a ponytail, wearing dark or black clothing including a coat, trousers and boots, and carrying a beige coloured handbag.

Police investigating a report of criminal damage in East Sussex have released an image of a woman they wish to speak with. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who recognises the woman, witnesses and those with information are asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 365 of 06/04.

