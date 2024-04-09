Sussex Police investigating report of criminal damage in East Sussex
It follows a report of damage caused at a premises in New Church Road, Hove, on Saturday, April 6.
Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.
She is described by Sussex Police as having black hair worn in a ponytail, wearing dark or black clothing including a coat, trousers and boots, and carrying a beige coloured handbag.
Anyone who recognises the woman, witnesses and those with information are asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 365 of 06/04.
