Sussex Police investigation concludes into the death of a man at Camber Sands

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following a thorough and complex investigation, we can confirm that our enquiries have completed and that following consideration of the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service concluded no further action will be taken.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Since the morning of 6 August, 2022, a dedicated team has worked tirelessly to understand the events that led to Michael’s death. Seven people were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of this complex investigation. I can confirm all seven have now been released with no further action to be taken. The evidence gathered during this investigation will now be prepared for HM Coroner, as we look ahead to the inquest that will follow. I would once again like to express my sincere condolences to Michael’s family.”