Police said they had been made aware of footage on social media showing a young boy being assaulted.

Sussex Police believed the incident took place in Littlehampton.

But, following further enquiries, Sussex Police confirmed that the incident had taken place within the West Mercia constabulary area.

Sussex Police have issued an update following the circulation of a ‘distressing video’ on social media. Picture by Jon Rigby

West Mercia Police, formerly the West Mercia Constabulary, is the territorial police force responsible for policing the counties of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Police said the victim and suspect had been located. The force also thanked Sussex residents for sharing their concern.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday afternoon [April 14] we appealed for information regarding a video circulating on social media of a young boy being assaulted.

“The incident was believed to have happened in Brookfield Park in Littlehampton.

“Following further enquiries we have confirmed the incident took place within the West Mercia constabulary area.

“West Mercia Police have located the victim and a suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.