Sussex Police launch appeal following circulation of ‘distressing video’ on social media

Sussex Police have launched an appeal to identify and locate both a victim and a suspect following the circulation of a ‘distressing video’ on social media.
By Matt Pole
Published 14th Apr 2024, 13:14 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 13:22 BST
Police said they have been made aware of footage on social media showing a girl assaulting a young boy.

Sussex Police believe the incident took place in Littlehampton.

Police have told the public not to share the footage, or publicly name any individuals they believe are involved, as it is linked to an open police investigation.

Sussex Police have launched an appeal to identify and locate both a victim and a suspect following the circulation of a ‘distressing video’ on social media. Picture by Jon Rigby

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media of a girl assaulting a young boy.

“The incident is believed to have taken place recently in Brookfield Park, Littlehampton.

“This is a distressing video linked to an open police investigation and we are asking the public not to share it, or publicly name any individuals they believe may be involved.

“Urgent enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate both the victim and the suspect.

“Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 291 of 14/04.”