Sussex Police launch ID appeal following Storrington burglary

Sussex Police are working to identify the man photographed following a burglary in Manley’s Hill, Storrington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident, reported on March 20, saw a man enter the premises wearing mismatched heavy-duty gloves, one black, and one turquoise.

He was also wearing a zip up jumper in a forest green colour and black jogging bottoms, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have been undertaking several lines of enquiry but are now appealing to the public for information.

Sussex Police are working to identify the man photographed following a burglary in Manley’s Hill, Storrington. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If you recognise the man in the images or have information to assist the investigation, Sussex Police ask that you make a report.

You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1246 of 20/03.