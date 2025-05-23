Sussex Police launch ID appeal following Storrington burglary

By Matt Pole
Published 23rd May 2025, 17:36 BST

Sussex Police are working to identify the man photographed following a burglary in Manley’s Hill, Storrington.

Police said the incident, reported on March 20, saw a man enter the premises wearing mismatched heavy-duty gloves, one black, and one turquoise.

He was also wearing a zip up jumper in a forest green colour and black jogging bottoms, Sussex Police added.

Police have been undertaking several lines of enquiry but are now appealing to the public for information.

Sussex Police are working to identify the man photographed following a burglary in Manley’s Hill, Storrington. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If you recognise the man in the images or have information to assist the investigation, Sussex Police ask that you make a report.

You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1246 of 20/03.

