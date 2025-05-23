Sussex Police launch ID appeal following Storrington burglary
Police said the incident, reported on March 20, saw a man enter the premises wearing mismatched heavy-duty gloves, one black, and one turquoise.
He was also wearing a zip up jumper in a forest green colour and black jogging bottoms, Sussex Police added.
Police have been undertaking several lines of enquiry but are now appealing to the public for information.
If you recognise the man in the images or have information to assist the investigation, Sussex Police ask that you make a report.
You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1246 of 20/03.