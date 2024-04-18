Sussex Police launch investigation after woman assaulted and threatened on bus
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the incident in Hove – on board the number 46 bus to Southwick – at about 11.45pm on April 12.
A police spokesperson said: “[The victim] reported that another woman approached and assaulted her while they were travelling on board. The woman also made threats.
"The bus had turned into Sackville Road near the junction with Portland Road at the time.
“Officers believe the woman is aged about 45, 5ft 6in with shoulder length mousy blonde hair. She wore a black parka-style jacket and a bronze or gold top.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1601 of 12/04.