Sussex Police launch investigation after woman assaulted and threatened on bus

An investigation is underway after a woman was threatened and assaulted on board a bus in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 18th Apr 2024, 16:04 BST
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the incident in Hove – on board the number 46 bus to Southwick – at about 11.45pm on April 12.

A police spokesperson said: “[The victim] reported that another woman approached and assaulted her while they were travelling on board. The woman also made threats.

"The bus had turned into Sackville Road near the junction with Portland Road at the time.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police is appealing for witnesses. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses. Photo: Stock image / National World

“Officers believe the woman is aged about 45, 5ft 6in with shoulder length mousy blonde hair. She wore a black parka-style jacket and a bronze or gold top.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1601 of 12/04.