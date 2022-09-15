Sussex Police make identity appeal following Chichester robberies

Sussex Police have made an appeal for the identities of two men following robberies in Chichester.

Sussex Police released an image of two men they’d like to speak to after two linked robberies in the Chichester area.

Police reported that between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday August 31, three youths were robbed under the threat of being stabbed with a knife in Stocks Lane in two separate incidents.

The first victim was robbed of his coat near the bus stop at about 9.15pm. Later, at about 9.50pm, two further boys were robbed. One of them had his vape taken, whilst the other boy had his vape, phone and bank card taken, police added

Police said that in both incidents, the victims were approached by three boys. No knife was said to have been physically seen by the victims.

Officers attended the scene and later found a 16-year-old boy outside the Co-Op store in Bracklesham that matched a description provided by the victims. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has since been released on conditional bail until September 29.