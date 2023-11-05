Sussex Police make three arrests during multi-agency operation at Lewes Bonfire celebrations
Sussex Police said a 31-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences after officers responded to a motorcycle rider in Lewes High Street at about 7pm.
A 20-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at about 9.30pm, police confirmed.
Sussex Police said a 35-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at about 10.40pm.
All three men remain in police custody at this stage, police added.
Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “Despite the adverse weather, the event was attended by an estimated 20,000 people. We are pleased this was a successful event for the town and that people have been able to enjoy the celebrations safely.”