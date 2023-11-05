Sussex Police made three arrests during the multi-agency operation for the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

Sussex Police said a 31-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences after officers responded to a motorcycle rider in Lewes High Street at about 7pm.

A 20-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at about 9.30pm, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said a 35-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at about 10.40pm.

All three men remain in police custody at this stage, police added.