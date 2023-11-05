BREAKING
Sussex Police make three arrests during multi-agency operation at Lewes Bonfire celebrations

Sussex Police made three arrests during the multi-agency operation for the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT
Sussex Police said a 31-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences after officers responded to a motorcycle rider in Lewes High Street at about 7pm.

A 20-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at about 9.30pm, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said a 35-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at about 10.40pm.

Sussex Police said a 31-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences after officers responded to a motorcycle rider in Lewes High Street at about 7pm. Pictures by Jon Rigby

All three men remain in police custody at this stage, police added.

Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “Despite the adverse weather, the event was attended by an estimated 20,000 people. We are pleased this was a successful event for the town and that people have been able to enjoy the celebrations safely.”