Sussex Police make two arrests in investigation into missing father and son from Burgess Hill

Sussex Police have announced that detectives investigating the murders of a father and son who disappeared in Spain have made two arrests.

Police said Daniel Poole, 46, and Liam Poole, 22, from Burgess Hill have not been seen since they travelled to Malaga in 2019.

In 2022 they decided to treat the pair’s disappearance as a murder investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson announced on Wednesday, December 4: “A man aged in his 30s from West Sussex and another man aged in his 40s from the Merseyside area were both arrested on suspicion of the murders of Danny and Liam. They have been questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses and the force is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charge of any person responsible for Danny and Liam’s disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn said: “Although Danny and Liam went missing in Spain, we believe there are people in the UK who may hold vital information about their disappearance. We understand there may be some who have felt unable to come forward before now, but it’s not too late to do the right thing. Whether it’s something you know, or something you may have subsequently heard, we urge you to get in touch and share it with us. We will listen and we will investigate any viable new lines of enquiry.

“You may not appreciate the importance of the information you have, but it could be the piece of the puzzle we need to build the picture of what happened to Danny and Liam. Even the smallest detail could be significant in helping us provide their families with the answers they so desperately need and deserve.”

Police said Danny and Liam hired a grey Peugeot 308 with registration 0254 KTM when they arrived in Spain on March 31, 2019. But the vehicle was never returned and was later found abandoned by Spanish police. The pair’s luggage had been left in their hotel together with their passports.

Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team worked closely with Spanish police who took primacy of the investigation. Sussex Police said legal steps have now been taken to allow the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team to lead the investigation.

Information can passed to police directly via the online Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) at mipp.police.uk/operation/4724F76-PO2. People can also call 101 quoting Operation Pheasant, or report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.