Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Operation Downsway launched on March 1 in West Sussex and will run until the end of the year.

The aim of the operation is:

– Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the roads of West Sussex

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 arrests have been made as part of a Sussex Police annual operation to ensure drivers are safe on the road during the month of March. Picture by Jon Rigby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Reducing the number of reported incidents of anti-social driving

– Increasing public confidence in local policing through increased visibility and patrols

– Target those individuals who are prepared to drive on the roads in an anti-social or irresponsible manner

In March, across the West Sussex division, Sussex Police said 552 Section 163 stop checks were conducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those checks, 58 drivers were arrested and 88 were given a verbal warning or advice.

A total of 125 people were issued a fine for their driving, police added.

Regular operation days were conducted throughout the month in Worthing, Chichester, Horsham, Littlehampton, Midhurst, Horsham, Lancing and Crawley.

Additionally the operation will be further supported by the Road Policing Unit at times where there is intelligence to suggest times and locations where anti-social driving can be expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working together with The Sussex Safer Road Partnership, the Casualty Reduction Team, the Safety Camera Team, and specialised Community Speed Watch groups, officers will provide a high visible presence across our road network to make sure law-abiding road users including drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists can do so with confidence and in safety.

West Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Damian Merrifield said: “The safety of our communities is hugely important to us. The fear of anti-social driving is greater for some, than the actual fear of being a victim of crime.

“Our teams will continue to conduct an increased number of patrols and provide a visible police presence with the objective to not only reassure our communities, but also aim of increasing public confidence in their Local Policing through road safety activities.

“It is important that we work together. By doing so, we can reduce the number of people who lose their lives or are seriously injured on the roads across West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage members of the public to help promote safer roads by reporting incidents of anti-social driving to Sussex Police or on-line via Operation Crackdown website in order that appropriate action where necessary can be taken.”

Operation Crackdown is an online reporting tool provided by Sussex Police and supported by the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership. Crackdown allows members of the public to report drivers of vehicles who, in their view may have been driving anti socially.