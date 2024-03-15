Sussex Police name and charge man with child abduction after teenager found 'on bridge near A27'
Sussex Police said the force was alerted to James Wadhawan, 34, being in the company of the teenager on a bridge near the A27, on Wednesday (March 13).
Officers attended the scene and Wadhawan was found to be in breach of an existing Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) and arrested, police said.
Sussex Police said Wadhawan, of Fetherston Road in Lancing, was subsequently charged with detaining a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control and remanded in custody.
He will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 15).
