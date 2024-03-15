Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said the force was alerted to James Wadhawan, 34, being in the company of the teenager on a bridge near the A27, on Wednesday (March 13).

Officers attended the scene and Wadhawan was found to be in breach of an existing Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) and arrested, police said.

Sussex Police said Wadhawan, of Fetherston Road in Lancing, was subsequently charged with detaining a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control and remanded in custody.

He will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 15).

