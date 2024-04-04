Sussex Police officer charged with multiple sexual offences

A Sussex Police officer will appear in court, charged with three counts of sexual assault by touching, the force has confirmed.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Apr 2024, 13:13 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 13:23 BST
Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that PC Lee Willis, 48, be charged with the three offences on two women known to him.

This is alleged to have occurred between January 2023 and February 2023 while the officer was on duty, Sussex Police said.

Willis – who has been suspended from duty – will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 20, the police force confirmed.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.