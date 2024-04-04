Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that PC Lee Willis, 48, be charged with the three offences on two women known to him.

This is alleged to have occurred between January 2023 and February 2023 while the officer was on duty, Sussex Police said.

Willis – who has been suspended from duty – will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 20, the police force confirmed.