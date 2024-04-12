Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PC Daniel Julian, 46, had denied the charges and was acquitted on April 12 when the jury returned its verdict at Lewes Crown Court.

The court heard that the alleged offences occurred at a hotel in Gravesend, Kent, on August 17, 2021, where Julian was staying while on a police training course.

When the report was received, the officer was arrested and suspended from duty while an investigation was undertaken by the force. Charges were later authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.

PC Daniel Julian has been found not guilty of attempted rape and two other sexual offences. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Now the criminal investigation has concluded, Julian remains suspended from duty and the Professional Standards Department will progress misconduct proceedings.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “This has been a particularly difficult case for all involved. It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court.

“We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to. We are aware that cases involving sexual offences impact not only the people involved within the investigation but also those reading or following the trials in the media.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and I’d like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and the subsequent court process for their support and patience.”

Sussex Police will continue to encourage and support any victims of sexual offences and ensure that these cases are thoroughly investigated.