Sussex Police officer given final written warning for inappropriate and sexualised behaviour and comments made towards colleagues

A Sussex Police officer has been given a final written warning for inappropriate and sexualised behaviour towards female colleagues and comments made to a male colleague.

A misconduct hearing was held at Sussex Police headquarters from July 28 to 30 in front of a panel chaired by Surrey Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner, who directed that the officer would remain anonymous.

The hearing was told it was alleged that PC Y had behaved in an inappropriate way to three female colleagues over a number of months.

Out of the 12 submitted allegations, Sussex Police said four were found proven as misconduct and one was proven as gross misconduct, which was making repeated and sexualised comments about colleagues and a member of public with mental health issues.

The other seven allegations were not proven, the force added.

Sussex Police said the panel found this behaviour breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of Equality and Diversity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.

The officer’s behaviour was not considered predatory or misogynistic, but the force said he was given a final written warning for three years.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Gillies, from the force Professional Standards Department said: “We expect our officers to act with the utmost integrity, and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour, and we have invested in a comprehensive programme of cultural change towards challenging, reporting and tackling unethical or unprofessional behaviour.

“Criminal behaviour, misconduct, and misogyny have no place in Sussex Police.

“The actions of this officer in this case fell short of the standards we expect, which is reflected in the findings by the panel.”

Misconduct hearings are chaired by a police chief officer as amended by the Police (Conduct) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

This applies to cases where misconduct proceedings were issued on or after May 7, 2024.

The misconduct panel also comprises of two Independent Panel Members, appointed by the local policing body to allow for independence and impartiality during the proceedings from outside policing, representing the public.

Sussex Police said the officer, referred to as PC Y was granted anonymity by the chair after making legal representations before the hearing.

It is the responsibility of the chair to determine whether or not a hearing is partially or wholly held in public or in private, and whether any participant should be anonymised.