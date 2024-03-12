Sussex Police officer suspended after assault accusations in Worthing
Dale Hughes is due to appear in court ‘charged with assault and other offences’, according to Sussex Police.
The 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault on members of the public, being drunk and disorderly and harassment following an alleged incident in Worthing on December 2, 2023.
"Hughes, a police constable, is suspended from duty,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said. “The alleged offences happened off duty.
“He will appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 26.
“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”
Police said the force will ‘consider misconduct proceedings’ once the criminal proceedings have concluded.