Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dale Hughes is due to appear in court ‘charged with assault and other offences’, according to Sussex Police.

The 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault on members of the public, being drunk and disorderly and harassment following an alleged incident in Worthing on December 2, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Hughes, a police constable, is suspended from duty,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said. “The alleged offences happened off duty.

Sussex Police (stock image / National World)

“He will appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”