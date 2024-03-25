Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Working with partners, Sussex Police officers and staff took part in a range of engagement and intensification activities all over the region designed to complement the tireless work that goes into combating spiking all year round.

They visited schools, colleges and community groups to educate members of the public on the dangers of spiking, what to do if they believe they are a victim and the support offered by Sussex Police and partners.

"We also ramped up our engagement with licensed venues, who work closely with us to make sure their customers are protected,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “They were given anti-spiking measures such as StopTopps, educated on how to identify vulnerable or suspicious people, and advised on what to do should someone fall victim to spiking.

Photo: Sussex Police

“Our licensing teams were also on hand to help licensed venues and taxis adhere to their responsibilities and help keep their customers safe.”

All of this work continues year round, they added, but National Spiking Week gives staff a chance to shine a spotlight on all their hard work.

As part of the week of action, Home Secretary James Cleverly visited Sussex to see all the work police officers do to protect the public from would-be spikers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Our officers and partners in Crawley talked about the importance of community engagement and working with licensed venues to keep people safe and catch offenders. At Sussex Police HQ in Lewes, we showed off our keen-nosed sniffer dogs, trained to pick out anyone carrying illegal drugs. They are deployed around the night-time economy to help stop people sneaking harmful substances into venues.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh, Sussex Police’s Head of Public Protection added: “Everyone should be able to enjoy a night out in safety without falling victim to predatory behaviour. Tackling spiking is something Sussex Police and its partners takes extremely seriously, allied to our commitment to protecting women and girls, who we know are disproportionately affected by spiking. That commitment extends to making sure victims are supported while we investigate and secure the justice they deserve.

“If you believe you have been a victim of spiking or any crime on a night out, report it to bar staff or a police officer as soon as possible. You can also report crimes online through the Sussex Police website, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”