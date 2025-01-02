Sussex Police release image of man in Spider-Man mask after stalking reports in Hailsham

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT
Sussex Police have released some images, saying that they are investigating reports of stalking in Hailsham after ‘a series of concerning incidents’.

Police said that on Sunday, December 29, at around 7.10pm, a parcel was left outside of a property near Western Road.

They said that the victim had also received items under similar circumstances on February 13, and August 26.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On August 26, doorbell footage captured the suspect approaching the address wearing a Spider-Man mask. Further footage captured the person approaching again with their face covered on December 29.

Sussex Police have released these images, saying they are investigating reports of stalking in HailshamSussex Police have released these images, saying they are investigating reports of stalking in Hailsham
“Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information to report it to police. If you have CCTV, photos or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, you can contact police by filling an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Cursor.”

