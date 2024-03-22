Sussex Police release images of two men in connection with St Leonards arson

Police investigating an arson in St Leonards have issued CCTV images of two men they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
A fire is believed to have been started deliberately outside a premises in Bexhill Road at about 3am on Tuesday, March 12.

The incident happened close to the junction with West Hill Road.

The fire service and police attended the incident, and now police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with further information to come forward.

Police investigating an arson in St Leonards have issued CCTV images of two men they wish to speak with in connection with the incident. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice investigating an arson in St Leonards have issued CCTV images of two men they wish to speak with in connection with the incident. Picture: Sussex Police
In particular, they wish to trace two young men in connection with the investigation being led by the Business Crime Team.

One is described as a young man with long hair who was seen wearing a leather jacket and dark coloured trousers.

The other is a young man with long hair seen wearing a light coloured tracksuit top and light coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who is able to identify the men or anyone with further CCTV footage in the area at the time is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 364 of 12/03.