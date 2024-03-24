The body of a 72-year-old man was sadly found inside a block of flats in St Botolph’s Road on Friday (March 22).

A murder investigation has since been launched, and a 46-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed yesterday.

Photos show that police are still on the scene of the incident that took place on Friday as investigations continue.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson said there would be an increased police presence in the area to ‘provide reassurance to anyone who is concerned’ about the incident.

