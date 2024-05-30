Sussex Police have renewed their appeal to find a man who is wanted after failing to surrender to bail.

Police are searching for Michael Peto. The 64-year-old had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent, but is now believed to be in the Sheffield area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are still searching for Michael Peto, who is wanted after failing to surrender to bail.

“But it is now believed he is in the Sheffield city area in South Yorkshire.

“Officers are investigating a historic report of sexual assault.

“Anyone who sees Michael Peto or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 1386 of 04/05/2019.”

