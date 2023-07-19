NationalWorldTV
Sussex Police searching for man in connection with with multiple 'violent domestic crimes'

Detectives are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:45 BST

Sussex Police said Mitchell Andrew Gardner-Whiles has links to Brighton, Peacehaven and Newhaven.

“Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Mitchell Andrew Gardner-Whiles,” a police spokesperson said.

"Gardner-Whiles, 35, is wanted in connection with a number of violent domestic crimes and on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Mitchell Andrew Gardner-Whiles has links to Brighton, Peacehaven and Newhaven. Photo: Sussex PoliceMitchell Andrew Gardner-Whiles has links to Brighton, Peacehaven and Newhaven. Photo: Sussex Police
“He is 6ft 2in and of a heavy build, with brown hair and a southern accent. He has scars to his right cheek and right ear.”

Police said Gardner-Whiles also has a number of tattoos on his arms and neck, adding: “If you see him, do not approach, but call 999 immediately quoting serial 194 of 26/06.”

