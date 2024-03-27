Sussex Police searching for missing Aldwick teen ‘who has links to Chichester, Crawley and Portsmouth’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said Scarlett, 14, was last seen yesterday afternoon [March 26].

Sussex Police have requested the public dial 999 if they see her or have any information on her whereabouts.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Scarlett, 14, who is missing from Aldwick.

“Scarlett, who has links to Chichester, Crawley and Portsmouth, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (26 March).

“She is described as 5’5” with long red/brown hair and a nose piercing. She is thought to be wearing blue joggers and is likely to be with others.