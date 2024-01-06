Sussex Police searching for missing teenager from Westergate - Dial 999 if you see her

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Westergate.

Police said 14-year-old Kylena was last seen on Friday [January 5]. Sussex Police said she has links to Ashford in Kent, and she may have travelled to the Westminster area of London.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Kylena who is missing from Westergate near Chichester.

“The 14-year-old was last seen on Friday (5 January). Kylena is 5’ 7”, of medium build with dark brown long hair and has olive skin. She was last seen wearing a black hooded coat.

Sussex Police are searching for Kylena who is missing from Westergate near Chichester. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She has links to Ashford, Kent and may have travelled to the Westminster area of London.

“If you see Kylena, please call 999 quoting serial 968 of 05/01.”

