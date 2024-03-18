Sussex Police searching for wanted man with 'links to the Worthing area'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police has issued a public appeal as the force attempts to locate Michael Scott-Smith.

"The 45-year-old is wanted for failing to attend court in February,” a social media statement read.

"He had been charged with charges including assault and criminal damage.

“Officers believe he has links to the Worthing area.”