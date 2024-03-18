Sussex Police searching for wanted man with 'links to the Worthing area'
Police officers are searching for a wanted man, who is believed to have links to the Worthing area.
Sussex Police has issued a public appeal as the force attempts to locate Michael Scott-Smith.
"The 45-year-old is wanted for failing to attend court in February,” a social media statement read.
"He had been charged with charges including assault and criminal damage.
“Officers believe he has links to the Worthing area.”
Anyone who sees him, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, or call 101 and quote serial 702 of 07/03.