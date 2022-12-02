Sussex Police urge public to be vigilant after series of supermarket distraction thefts across county

Sussex Police are urging the public to be vigilant following a number of supermarket distraction thefts across the county.

Officers are investigating a series of linked reports involving elderly and vulnerable women who have had bank cards and money stolen from them in areas including Crawley, Hove, Horsham, Haywards Heath, and Rustington.

In each case, a person has inconspicuously watched the victim enter their PIN number at the checkout before sending a description of the victim to a second person waiting in the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That person then distracts the victim while they’re unpacking their shopping, allowing another suspect to steal purses and bank cards from the victim’s handbag.

Sussex Police are urging the public to be vigilant following a number of supermarket distraction thefts across the county. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

In most cases, the handbag was left in situ meaning the victims haven’t noticed their purses or cards are missing until they get home. By this time, money has already been withdrawn from their account.

Enquiries into the reported offences are ongoing and with the busy Christmas shopping period ahead, officers are urging others to be alert to any suspicious activity in shops and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers are encouraged to check their surroundings before entering their PIN codes, always cover the keypad, and keep a close eye on any handbags or valuables while in public places.