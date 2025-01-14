Sussex Police use AI traffic cameras to catch more than 450 driving offences in five days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company has discovered that AI-powered traffic cameras trialled by Sussex Police last year detected 458 driving offences over a five-day period.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data was analysed by cinch, the UK’s biggest online retailer of used cars, after the figures were obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Visit www.cinch.co.uk.

The company said the figures show the cameras were in use for a National Highways trial from February 26 to March 1, 2024, at A21 Vinehall Road in Robertsbridge and at A23 in Handcross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences detected were 320 drivers not wearing a seatbelt and 128 drivers using a handheld device.

New AI cameras were in use for a National Highways trial from February 26 to March 1, 2024, at A21 Vinehall Road in Robertsbridge and at A23 in Handcross (pictured by Google Street View)

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: “These figures highlight how AI technology can play a crucial role in promoting safer roads. The trial has shown AI’s effectiveness in detecting road safety violations. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more of these cameras appear across the UK.”

The response to the freedom of information request confirmed that no fines were issued because this was a data collection that aimed to understand road users’ behaviours.

National Highways said this new technology captures footage of passing motorists. The images are then processed using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse whether motorists could be using a handheld mobile phone or drivers may be without a seat belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said in an announcement at nationalhighways.co.uk: “If the AI calculates a high probability of an offence, the images are sent on for human review, and potentially for consideration of further action by the Police. The images are then passed to police for consideration on any action to be taken. Drivers can be fined up to £500 for not wearing a seatbelt in addition to penalty points. While using a mobile phone while driving can result in a fine of up to £1,000 and six penalty points.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Last year Sussex Police supported a trial of AI enabled cameras as part of a National Highways initiative in the county. The main focus of the trial was to provide us with a better insight into motorists’ behaviour for our road safety campaigns.

“We know that distracted motorists using mobile phones and people not wearing seatbelts are key factors in a high number of incidents that result in people being killed or seriously injured on our roads. No officer wants to deliver the news to a family that their loved-one has died or been seriously injured in a collision, and no family should have to endure this ordeal when the incident could so easily be prevented. That is why we are determined to raise awareness of the “fatal five” factors which cause serious collisions, to encourage motorists to drive legally and safely. Improving road safety and reducing deaths is a key priority for Sussex Police.”