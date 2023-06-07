Sussex Police warn residents to be vigilant following rise in courier fraud cases - here's all you need to know

Sussex Police are warning residents to be vigilant following a recent rise in cases of courier fraud.

Data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, run by the City of London Police, the national lead force for fraud, revealed that people in their 70s or older lost more than £12.6 million to courier fraud last year, 77 per cent of all money stolen by this type of fraud.

The split of fraud reports made by men and women aged 70 shows that 37 per cent were men and 63 per cent women.

Shockingly, data shows 153 reports were made by people in their 90s with one report being from someone aged over 100.

What is courier fraud?

Courier or impersonator fraud is when a fraudster contacts someone claiming to be from a reputable organisation like a bank or the police, saying there has been some fraudulent activity on their account or card which needs resolving.

Their objective is to obtain cash, bank cards and valuables from individuals. Some cases involve a courier, which is when someone comes to collect bank cards from the victim’s address.

Courier fraudsters are nearly always part of wider criminal gangs who can be incredibly convincing and persuasive.

PC Bernadette Lawrie (British Empire Medal) the force’s Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer said: “We would urge residents to be particularly vigilant about unsolicited calls now. The police and your bank will never ask you to transfer money and will not ask for your PIN or banking password.

“We understand some victims may feel frightened or embarrassed following courier fraud and may not want to talk about it. We're asking anyone who has experienced this sort of crime to report it.

“So far this year there have been 189 reports of courier fraud within Sussex with 84 victims sadly reporting a loss, totalling £1.05 million. Most victims were aged over 60-year-old, with the average age being 77 years.”

In one recent case in East Sussex, a 71-year-old gentleman was persuaded to part with £22,000 by someone claiming to work for NatWest Bank, having identified a problem with his account.

Always remember:

– Your bank or the police will never ask for your PIN or bank card

– Your bank or the police will never send a courier to your home to collect your card, money, or other valuables.

– The police will not ask you to withdraw money from your account or purchase other valuables.

Key tips on how to protect yourself from courier fraud

Consider the following key tips:

– Avoid sharing personal information over the phone

– Never give out your PIN

– Always check your phone line has properly disconnected before making another call. Try calling a friend first, wait five minutes, or use a different phone

– Do not transfer or withdraw money on the instruction of an unexpected caller

– Never give your bank card to a courier or someone you do not know and trust.

Please pass this advice onto your loved ones, particularly those who are elderly or vulnerable.

If you suspect, you or someone you know has been victim to a courier fraud you can:

– Report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040

– Alternatively, if the victim is vulnerable or elderly, please call the police on 101

– In an emergency, always call 999.