A teacher at a Sussex secondary school has been jailed for sex offences against a teenage girl under the age of consent.

James Stromfield, 39, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 12 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of rape, two of attempted rape and one charge of sexual activity with a child, and one charge of inciting sexual activity with a child.

In addition, say the Crown Prosecution Service, Stromfield was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, was barred from working with children and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was made.