‘Take one extra look’ – that is the message to motorists as Sussex Police take part in a national campaign to improve road safety for cyclists and motorcyclists.

The vital message is part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Two-Wheel campaign running from June 2 to June 15.

Taking an extra look at junctions and roundabouts could save the life of a rider, and the campaign asks all road users to look out for each other and take responsibility.

Research shows that motorcyclists feature disproportionately in road collisions in the UK, with the majority of these happening at junctions, with many being preventable if a little more time was taken.

Stats19 data from across Surrey and Sussex shows that motorcycle victims are most commonly men under the age of 30, with deaths mostly happening on urban roads.

National data from the Department for Transport and the National Road Traffic Census also reveals that the most common factor in fatal or serious collisions is drivers or riders not looking properly.

Throughout the year, Surrey Police and Sussex Police, run operations to address the number of those who are killed or seriously injured.

This June officers will carry out additional patrols to help prevent motorcyclist collisions and help to keep our roads safe for all road users.

As part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s approach to tackling these road safety issues, the force is building upon the success of last year’s #OneExtraLook motorcycle campaign video which reminds road users to take time to look twice at junctions, to save lives on our roads.

Inspector Matt Wightwick from the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit said: “All road users should be vigilant while out and about, and we urge everyone to look out for each other.

“This is especially important at junctions and roundabouts, where we urge all road users to take their time, to check and double check before manoeuvring.

“Research shows us that junctions and roundabouts are sadly where most collisions and fatalities happen.

“If everyone is responsible for taking just one extra look, we can all work together to cut the number of preventable collisions on our roads.

“The summer is a popular time for people to get out and about on ‘two wheels’, including pedal bikes and motorcycles.

“Our officers will be out patrolling our roads and watching for irresponsible behaviour, including drivers who decide not to give two wheels the respect they need to remain safe.

“Working together, we can make our roads safer."

The campaign is being supported by Surrey RoadSafe and the Sussex Police Road Safety Team.

Motorcyclists can find out more information about BikeSafe advanced rider training courses in Sussex, with places still available to book through the summer and autumn.

More information is available on the BikeSafe website.