Teen girl sexually assaulted in Eastbourne wooded area

Officers said detectives are continuing to investigate a report of a ‘serious’ sexual assault’ on the girl in Cherry Gardens Road.

The offence is believed to have happened in a wooded area just off the road shortly after 5pm on Friday, June 10, according to police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Rachel Barrow said: "Residents will have noticed an increased police presence in the area and an active investigation is continuing.

Sussex Police

"This is believed to be an isolated incident for the area, we have had no similar reports recently."

Police said the victim has been receiving support from specially-trained officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers are searching for two men.

“One is described as 5'8", thought to be in his late thirties, slim, with pale skin, dark wavy short brown hair, green eyes, was wearing loose grey shorts, a black hoodie which could have been Nike, black trainers and a black covid face mask.

“The other one is described as 6', also thought to be in his late thirties, bigger than the first man, bald, with warm toned skin, wearing black jeans, a black zip up hoodie, black Nike trainers and a black covid face mask.