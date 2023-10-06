A teenager who died following a fatal stabbing has been named by police this evening (Friday, October 6).

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Queens Road in Brighton around 5pm yesterday (Thursday, October 5) to reports of an assault on a teenage boy.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

“He has since been identified as 17-year-old Mustafa Momand. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“We are working with our partners to limit disruption from the Queens Road closure that’s currently in place, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses but we continue to urge anyone who saw what happened or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time to please come forward.

"Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to get in touch.”

Information can be reported online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk), or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ash.

1 . 20231006-mustafa-momand-op-ash-brighton-murder-pt.jpg Mustafa Momand. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

2 . QUEENS ROAD BRIGHTON MURDER SCENE 32.jpg Flowers left at the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . 1 QUEENS ROAD BRIGHTON MURDER SCENE 32.jpg People gather at the scene to leave tributes Photo: Eddie Mitchell