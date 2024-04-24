Teenage boys attacked in Hastings town centre
Sussex Police said the incident happened at around 2.45pm in White Rock Road and has now launched an appeal for witnesses.
Police added that the assault involved a ‘larger group of young people’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of assaults on two teenage boys at about 2.45pm on Sunday, April 21 in White Rock Road, Hastings.
“It involved a larger group of young people, near the junction with White Rock Gardens.
“They left the area past the bowls club.
“Officers are investigating and have carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area. We are working hard alongside partners to ensure that Hastings remains a safe place for everyone.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or mobile phone footage in the area at the time is urged to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 697 of 21/04.”