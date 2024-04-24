Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said the incident happened at around 2.45pm in White Rock Road and has now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Police added that the assault involved a ‘larger group of young people’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of assaults on two teenage boys at about 2.45pm on Sunday, April 21 in White Rock Road, Hastings.

Police

“It involved a larger group of young people, near the junction with White Rock Gardens.

“They left the area past the bowls club.

“Officers are investigating and have carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area. We are working hard alongside partners to ensure that Hastings remains a safe place for everyone.