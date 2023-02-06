Police said they are appealing for witnesses to the racially-aggravated assault, which took place last Tuesday (January 31).

A report was received of a 16-year-old girl having been assaulted and verbally abused in Pelham Place Amusements in Hastings at around 8.10pm, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesperson said: “Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help. We would particularly like to speak to a member of the public who interjected during the incident. Please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1229 of 31/01.”