Teenage girl followed in Chichester, police launch appeal
Police have launched an appeal for information after a teenage girl reported being followed by a man in Chichester on two separate days.
Sussex Police said at about 3.30pm on March 6, the girl was approached and followed by a man in a white Mercedes Sprinter van in Broyle Road. The van pulled up beside her again on the same road later in the day.
Police added that on March 9 at around 12.10pm the girl was approached by the same man in Broyle Road, who made harassing comments towards her.
Sussex Police said the suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s/early 30s.
If anyone has any information that could help officers with their enquiries, report online or call 101 quoting 889 of 13/03.