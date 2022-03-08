Teenage girl from Crawley jailed for manslaughter

The teen appeared at Bristol Crown Court on March 4, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison, comprising five years custodial and a further four years on extended licence.

She originally appeared in court last July, faced with a charge of murder following an investigation by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, but medical practitioners for the defence and prosecution agreed that, at the time of the offence, the girl was suffering from a 'significant abnormality of mind', police said, prompting the crown court to accept a plea for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The victim, Mr Hendricks, in Russell Way, Crawley on October 27, 2020, having been found with a single stab wound in his chest.

Sussex Police

Police said Nimroy and the girl were known to each other.

“The death of Nimroy Hendricks is heart-breaking, and the whole circumstances of this case are both complex and tragic; our thoughts are with everyone affected by the loss of Nim," Detective chief inspector Andy Wolstenholme said.

The acceptance of the plea for manslaughter was taken in light of all the available evidence from expert witnesses, and only after painstaking examination and discussion between Counsel, the CPS, the Police and Nim’s family.

“I know that Nim’s family will never get over the devastating loss of a man who was so peaceful, selfless and caring. He was a talented musician who loved life, and whose death was the tragic result of a knife taken from home, in hands and a location where it never should have been. Those short moments have had an immeasurable effect on so many people who loved Nim, and many more who have heard his story and despaired at another death involving a knife.