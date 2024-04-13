Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police are searching for Macey, 16, who was last seen on Tuesday [April 9] morning.

Police said she also has links to London and Essex.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Macey, who has been reported missing from Bognor?

Macey, 16, was last seen in Bognor at around 4.30am on Tuesday (April 9). Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Macey, 16, was last seen in Bognor at around 4.30am on Tuesday (9 April).

“She is described as 5’5” and slim, with long, dark straight hair. She was last seen wearing black trousers and white shoes, with a light-coloured fur coat and an over the shoulder black handbag.

“Macey also has links to London and Harlow, Braintree and Basildon in Essex.