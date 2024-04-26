Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CPS said Mason Reynolds, 19, from Brighton who held neo-Nazi views and praised attacks by far-right terrorists, faced one charge of possession of an article connected with the preparation of an act of terrorism.

The CPS said Reynolds created a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue in Hove.

Following a police search of his home, the CPS said various devices were found which had been used to store or share material, including an iPhone and USB drives.

He was also found to be the administrator of a Telegram channel which shared far right extremist, anti-semitic and racist views, as well as manuals on bomb building and how to 3D print firearms, the CPS added.

Today [April 26], Reynolds was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court.

Reynolds had previously pleaded guilty to five offences of possessing information which may be useful to a terrorist and five offences of disseminating terrorist publications.

He will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, June 14.

The prosecution followed an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

Nick Price, head of the CPS Counter Terrorism and Special Crime Division said: “Mason Reynolds sought to spread hate and encourage acts of terrorism.