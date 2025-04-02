Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies and woman and boy hospitalised in Sussex

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a report of a man attacking multiple people inside an address in Hartfield Avenue, Brighton, shortly before 7.30am on Tuesday (April 1).

Officers attended and found a 57-year-old man inside the property with significant injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sussex Police said a woman and a boy were also located at the address with serious injuries, and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

There will be a heightened presence of emergency services in the area while the response to the incident continues.

Sussex Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “Following an emergency call to police, an immediate response was sent to Hartfield Avenue, where sadly, a man was found deceased, and a woman and child were found seriously injured.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and why.

“This is a tragic incident and we understand it will cause shock and alarm among the local community, however there is not believed to be a wider threat to the public at this time.”

Anyone who has information to report is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Catullus.

1 . East Sussex teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies and woman and boy hospitalised A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . East Sussex teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies and woman and boy hospitalised A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . East Sussex teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies and woman and boy hospitalised A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures