Teenager charged following Eastbourne knife incident

A teenager has been charged following a knife incident in Eastbourne on Saturday (May 3).

Police were called to the town centre shortly after 7.30am, following reports that a 30-year-old man had been injured with a knife in Terminus Road.

Sussex Police confirmed the victim, a 30-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Two men were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"Following further investigation, they were released with no further action and eliminated from police enquiries.”

A third man, 18-year-old Logan Horrocks of Station Road, Newhaven, was later arrested, interviewed, and subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm, Sussex Police confirmed. Horrocks has been remanded to court to appear on Wednesday, May 7.

Eastbourne District Commander, Chief Inspector Mark Evans, said: “We recognise this incident will have caused concern within the local community, I would like to reassure residents this matter was swiftly dealt with and suspects arrested.

"I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Additional patrols have been carried out over the last few days and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance.”

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to report online, or by calling 101 quoting 372 of 03/05.