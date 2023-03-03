Teenager cleared of murdering his Brighton restaurant-owner grandmother will be sentenced for manslaughter

A teenager from Lancing cleared of murdering his Brighton restaurant-owner grandmother will be sentenced for manslaughter in May, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Pietro Addis, of Ring Road, was acquitted by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 3 of the murder of 69-year-old Susan Addis, owner of the iconic Donatello in Brighton Place and Pinocchio in New Road.

The 69-year-old was found dead at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton, on Thursday, January 7 2021.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following a two-week trial, Pietro was found not guilty of murder, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

“He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter, and will face sentencing on May 5.”

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, added: "This is a tragic case in which a much-loved grandmother, who was widely respected in the Brighton and Hove community, has lost her life in the most terrible circumstances.