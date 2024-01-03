Teenager taken to hospital after being robbed and assaulted in Burgess Hill - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A teenager was taken to hospital after being robbed and assaulted in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said the 14-year-old was approached by another boy, who is known to him, in Park Road around 4.30pm on Thursday, December 28.

Sussex Police said the suspect demanded the victim hand over items including cash and a vape. He then assaulted him, before a member of public stopped to intervene, police added.

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution and later discharged, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was robbed in a street in Burgess Hill. Picture by National World

Police increased patrols in the area in response to the incident and will continue to respond to reports of serious violence.

Sussex Police said the suspect – a 15-year-old boy from Burgess Hill – was arrested on Tuesday, January 2 on suspicion of robbery. He has since been bailed, pending further enquiries, police added.