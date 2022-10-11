Teenager taken to hospital and 44-year-old man arrested following Eastbourne assault

Officers said they were called to a report of an assault in Seaside shortly after 7.45pm on Monday, October 10.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment to injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

“A 44-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time.

“Forensic investigations were conducted in Seaside and nearby Ceylon Place after potential evidence was discovered in both locations.”

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation including what may have caused the victim’s injuries, officers have said.

An eye-witness said areas of Seaside and Ceylon Place were cordoned off because of the incident on Monday night, while another resident described the situation as ‘extremely serious'.

The ambulance service has been contacted for more information.

