Teenagers hurl objects at passersby from Horsham town centre rooftop

Residents reported seeing the teens hurling buckets, plant pots and bottles from the top of Waterstone’s store in West Street on Monday evening (September 12).Some later took to social media expressing concerns about the teenagers’ actions saying that they ‘could have killed someone.’

Police say the incident happened shortly before 8.30 pm when officers rushed to the scene but were unable to find those responsible.

They are now appealing for anyone with any information about what happened to come forward.

Police are appealing for information

A spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a group of teenagers throwing objects from a roof in West Street, Horsham.

“Officers attended but could not locate the group.