Teenagers threatened with machete in Saltdean

Sussex Police said two teenagers were threatened with a machete and a knife while they were walking in Saltdean on Saturday (January 19).

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attempted armed robbery.

Police said: “Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were walking along Nutley Avenue past the back of Timor House in Saltdean, near Brighton, around 7.10pm on Saturday.

“The boy was approached by two men – one was holding a baseball bat and a machete and the other a knife – who threatened him before both running off.”

One suspect was described as white, 6’, around 19-years-old, of heavy build, with short hair and a moustache. He was wearing a dark coloured zip up hooded top, a t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and carrying a black rucksack.

The second was described as mixed race, 6’ 1”, in his late teens, of slim build and with black frizzy hair. He was wearing a blue parka coat with a fur trim hood and dark coloured jeans.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Gridley said: “The suspects came from an alleyway that runs behind the shops on Longridge Avenue.

“The victim has been left, understandably, very shaken by the incident. I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw two men matching the description of the suspects to get in contact with us without delay.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101 quoting the crime reference 1050 of 19/04.