The 14 Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven streets with the most anti-social behaviour

The Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in May 2019, the latest crime figures available. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only. See also: The worst Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Peacehaven roads for fatal and serious accidents

On or near Riverside South, Newhaven, 8 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Roundhouse Crescent, Peacehaven, 6 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Railway Road, Newhaven, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near further/higher educational building, Mountfield Road, Lewes, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour

